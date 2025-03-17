Left Menu

NTT Data's Strategic India Expansion: Focusing on Organic Growth and Unique Startup Acquisitions

NTT Data, India's largest data centre operator, will not pursue acquisitions in India. The company prefers organic growth and unique startup acquisitions to serve clients better, as stated by CEO Abhijit Dubey. Focus will remain on investments around USD 500 million annually, with potential acceleration.

Updated: 17-03-2025 21:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Japan's NTT Data has announced its decision to refrain from acquiring new assets in India, focusing instead on organic growth and the acquisition of unique startups. This strategic decision was disclosed by the company's CEO, Abhijit Dubey, in a briefing on Monday.

Having established itself as a leading data centre operator through the acquisition of Netamagic in 2012, NTT Data aims to leverage its existing platform rather than participate in consolidation. Dubey highlighted the company's plan to continue investing USD 500 million annually, potentially accelerating this effort.

NTT's chief executive Akira Shimada emphasized the wealth of opportunities in the Indian market. The company currently employs 40,000 people in India and has invested USD 3 billion in the country's data centre business. Plans include commissioning an 8,100 km subsea cable and expanding Global Capability Centres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

