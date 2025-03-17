Left Menu

Reviving Northvolt: A Call for EU Support Amidst Bankruptcy

Swedish battery cell maker Northvolt has filed for bankruptcy, prompting calls for the EU to amend its clean-tech funding rules to aid existing companies. Sweden's deputy prime minister, Ebba Busch, urges EU support to help Northvolt attract new ownership and compete in the European battery market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 23:01 IST
Reviving Northvolt: A Call for EU Support Amidst Bankruptcy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In light of Swedish battery maker Northvolt's recent bankruptcy filing, Sweden's deputy prime minister has called on the EU to modify its clean-tech funding rules to aid struggling firms. This comes as Northvolt seeks to draw potential new owners and maintain European competitiveness against Chinese imports.

Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch met with EU industry chief Stephane Sejourne to advocate for expanded eligibility in funding for existing clean-tech companies, like Northvolt. Busch emphasized the need for action on EU financial support by spring to assist Northvolt during its insolvency period.

Without broader support, Busch warns Europe's clean industrial efforts could become reliant on Chinese technology. The EU, however, has committed substantial funds for innovation, presently excluding existing companies like Northvolt from receiving aid. The European Commission has yet to comment on potential policy adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025