Left Menu

Polymer Capital Management Expands in Japan with Two New Hedge Funds

Polymer Capital Management is launching two Japan-focused hedge funds to capitalize on Japan's stock market demand. The firm aims to replicate its successful strategies and leverage local expertise, despite recent volatility. Japan's emergence from deflation draws global investors, prompting growth in hedge fund launches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 12:58 IST
Polymer Capital Management Expands in Japan with Two New Hedge Funds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Polymer Capital Management, a leading Hong Kong-based hedge fund, is set to launch two Japan-focused funds this year, as per sources with knowledge of the development. This strategic move highlights a growing interest in Japan's stock market, the third largest globally, amid an increasing wave of fund launches in the country.

One of the upcoming funds will use an equity long/short strategy, managing $500 million through a team of 30 portfolio managers. This approach will largely replicate the current Japanese investments under the flagship Polymer Asia Fund, according to insiders. Additionally, investment expert Daisuke Nakayama will lead a second long-only equity fund, after achieving over 20% returns since joining Polymer.

Despite market fluctuations and international trade tensions, Japan remains a hotspot for hedge fund investments, driven by its recovery from deflation and corporate reforms. With notable backing from global investors, Polymer is doubling its efforts in the region, amidst a projected surge in new fund launches, according to industry reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025