Polymer Capital Management Expands in Japan with Two New Hedge Funds

Polymer Capital Management, a leading Hong Kong-based hedge fund, is set to launch two Japan-focused funds this year, as per sources with knowledge of the development. This strategic move highlights a growing interest in Japan's stock market, the third largest globally, amid an increasing wave of fund launches in the country.

One of the upcoming funds will use an equity long/short strategy, managing $500 million through a team of 30 portfolio managers. This approach will largely replicate the current Japanese investments under the flagship Polymer Asia Fund, according to insiders. Additionally, investment expert Daisuke Nakayama will lead a second long-only equity fund, after achieving over 20% returns since joining Polymer.

Despite market fluctuations and international trade tensions, Japan remains a hotspot for hedge fund investments, driven by its recovery from deflation and corporate reforms. With notable backing from global investors, Polymer is doubling its efforts in the region, amidst a projected surge in new fund launches, according to industry reports.

