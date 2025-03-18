Left Menu

Crackdown Continues on Scam Centers Along Thai-Myanmar Border

Despite a multinational crackdown, scam centers on the Thai-Myanmar border remain operational with up to 100,000 workers. Thai police are tackling these fraud hubs that generate billions, often involving trafficked individuals. Many workers reportedly join voluntarily but later find themselves trapped. Multinational cooperation is sought for further actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:17 IST
Despite an extensive multinational crackdown, fraud centers along the Thai-Myanmar border remain in operation, with estimates suggesting that up to 100,000 individuals are employed in these activities. Thailand's top police general, leading the operation, emphasized the ongoing struggle to dismantle these hubs.

Located within a network of Southeast Asian illegal facilities, these scam centers generate billions yearly. Many workers are trafficked into these operations by gangs, yet investigations reveal that some individuals, seeking employment, willingly enter these areas, complicating the narrative surrounding their victimhood.

With scam centers drawing individuals from diverse countries, multinational coordination is crucial for prosecuting offenders and repatriating victims. Thai authorities are actively working to return victims to their home countries while cutting off resources to these fraud centers to aid Myanmar's efforts in additional crackdowns.

