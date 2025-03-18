Chile's GDP Growth Defies Expectations

Central bank data released on Tuesday revealed that Chile's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.4% in the last quarter of 2024 compared to the previous quarter. This growth fell just short of the 0.5% expansion anticipated by economists in a Reuters poll.

Despite this slight underperformance, the Andean nation's economy showed resilience year-over-year, with a 4.0% increase in GDP for the fourth quarter. This figure comfortably exceeded the 3.7% growth forecasted by economists.

The data suggests a robust economic performance amid challenging global conditions, underscoring the potential for sustained growth in the coming months.

