Chile's GDP Growth Defies Expectations
Chile's GDP grew by 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024 from the previous quarter, slightly below economists' expectations. Annually, the GDP increased by 4%, surpassing forecasts of 3.7%, according to central bank data.
Central bank data released on Tuesday revealed that Chile's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.4% in the last quarter of 2024 compared to the previous quarter. This growth fell just short of the 0.5% expansion anticipated by economists in a Reuters poll.
Despite this slight underperformance, the Andean nation's economy showed resilience year-over-year, with a 4.0% increase in GDP for the fourth quarter. This figure comfortably exceeded the 3.7% growth forecasted by economists.
The data suggests a robust economic performance amid challenging global conditions, underscoring the potential for sustained growth in the coming months.
