Left Menu

Chile's GDP Growth Defies Expectations

Chile's GDP grew by 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024 from the previous quarter, slightly below economists' expectations. Annually, the GDP increased by 4%, surpassing forecasts of 3.7%, according to central bank data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:05 IST
Chile's GDP Growth Defies Expectations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Chile

Central bank data released on Tuesday revealed that Chile's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.4% in the last quarter of 2024 compared to the previous quarter. This growth fell just short of the 0.5% expansion anticipated by economists in a Reuters poll.

Despite this slight underperformance, the Andean nation's economy showed resilience year-over-year, with a 4.0% increase in GDP for the fourth quarter. This figure comfortably exceeded the 3.7% growth forecasted by economists.

The data suggests a robust economic performance amid challenging global conditions, underscoring the potential for sustained growth in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025