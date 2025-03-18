Karnataka Launches India's First Digital Detox Initiative 'Beyond Screens'

Karnataka has unveiled India's first industry-led Digital Detox Initiative, 'Beyond Screens', spearheaded by IT Minister Priyank Kharge. Partnering with the All India Gaming Federation, this initiative represents a crucial move to address digital dependency and promote balanced technology use.

Developed in collaboration with Kahamind Healthcare Private Limited, 'Beyond Screens' aims to provide support for individuals grappling with digital addiction through strategic interventions and structured resources. The initiative emphasizes education, support, and empowerment to integrate digital detox programs into mainstream healthcare.

Roland Landers, CEO of AIGF, highlighted the initiative's role in setting a benchmark for responsible digital engagement, reinforcing the commitment to both responsible gaming and mental well-being. This effort seeks to foster healthier relationships with technology at both individual and community levels.

