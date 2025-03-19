Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea is conducting talks with satellite communication players to explore potential partnerships, according to a senior company official.

The telecom operator sees significant use cases for satellite communications in regions lacking traditional connectivity infrastructure, such as remote rural areas or underserved urban zones.

Challenges remain, including the cost of devices and regulatory approvals necessary for using satellite technology for terrestrial connectivity, said Jagbir Singh, CTO of Vodafone Idea. While competitors like Jio Platforms and Bharti Airtel have signed deals with SpaceX, Vodafone Idea continues its conversations and will update on progress soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)