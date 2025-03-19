Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players
Vodafone Idea is in discussions with satellite communication companies to explore potential partnerships, aiming to provide better connectivity in regions lacking traditional infrastructure. The company identifies potential areas for deployment and notes challenges such as device costs and regulatory approvals, while competitors also venture into partnerships with SpaceX.
Vodafone Idea is conducting talks with satellite communication players to explore potential partnerships, according to a senior company official.
The telecom operator sees significant use cases for satellite communications in regions lacking traditional connectivity infrastructure, such as remote rural areas or underserved urban zones.
Challenges remain, including the cost of devices and regulatory approvals necessary for using satellite technology for terrestrial connectivity, said Jagbir Singh, CTO of Vodafone Idea. While competitors like Jio Platforms and Bharti Airtel have signed deals with SpaceX, Vodafone Idea continues its conversations and will update on progress soon.
