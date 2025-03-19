Left Menu

Bloomage Achieves Compliance Milestone with South Korea's MFDS Certification

Bloomage, a trailblazer in bioactive innovations, clears South Korea's MFDS GMP audit with zero deficiencies. This milestone highlights its strength in providing premium pharmaceutical ingredients and underscores its commitment to quality, safety, and global regulatory compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Parsippany | Updated: 19-03-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 10:20 IST
Bloomage Achieves Compliance Milestone with South Korea's MFDS Certification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Bloomage, an international leader in bioactive material innovation, has cleared South Korea's stringent Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) GMP inspection with no compliance issues, bolstering its reputation for quality assurance.

The MFDS conducted a thorough three-day audit in November 2024, examining essential systems such as quality management, production, and laboratory controls, fortifying Bloomage's credentials.

This achievement enhances Bloomage's position to deliver GMP-certified Sodium Hyaluronate to Korean pharmaceutical sectors, reinforcing local partnerships, and satisfying the growing demand for top-tier health products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025