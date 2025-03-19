Bloomage Achieves Compliance Milestone with South Korea's MFDS Certification
Bloomage, a trailblazer in bioactive innovations, clears South Korea's MFDS GMP audit with zero deficiencies. This milestone highlights its strength in providing premium pharmaceutical ingredients and underscores its commitment to quality, safety, and global regulatory compliance.
- Country:
- United States
Bloomage, an international leader in bioactive material innovation, has cleared South Korea's stringent Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) GMP inspection with no compliance issues, bolstering its reputation for quality assurance.
The MFDS conducted a thorough three-day audit in November 2024, examining essential systems such as quality management, production, and laboratory controls, fortifying Bloomage's credentials.
This achievement enhances Bloomage's position to deliver GMP-certified Sodium Hyaluronate to Korean pharmaceutical sectors, reinforcing local partnerships, and satisfying the growing demand for top-tier health products.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EXPLAINER-What is behind South Korea medical student quota dispute
Court Orders Release of South Korean President Amidst Rebellion Charges
North Korea criticises US, South Korea joint military drills
UPDATE 1-At least 8 hurt in South Korea after shell hits civilian area during military drills
Court orders South Korean President Yoon released from jail for his criminal trial over martial law