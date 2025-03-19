Bloomage Achieves Compliance Milestone with South Korea's MFDS Certification

Bloomage, an international leader in bioactive material innovation, has cleared South Korea's stringent Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) GMP inspection with no compliance issues, bolstering its reputation for quality assurance.

The MFDS conducted a thorough three-day audit in November 2024, examining essential systems such as quality management, production, and laboratory controls, fortifying Bloomage's credentials.

This achievement enhances Bloomage's position to deliver GMP-certified Sodium Hyaluronate to Korean pharmaceutical sectors, reinforcing local partnerships, and satisfying the growing demand for top-tier health products.

(With inputs from agencies.)