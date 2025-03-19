Left Menu

ixigo Partners with Amadeus to Revolutionize Flight Booking Experience

Leading Indian OTA, ixigo, collaborates with global travel tech giant Amadeus to integrate NDC and EDIFACT content. This partnership aims to enhance ixigo's airline offerings, providing users with greater choice and flexibility. The initiative aligns with ixigo's commitment to improving travel experiences through advanced technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | National | Updated: 19-03-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 15:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India's prominent online travel agency, ixigo, announced a strategic partnership with global travel technology leader Amadeus to enhance its airline content offering through the integration of NDC and EDIFACT content. This collaboration aims to expand traveler options and improve the overall booking experience.

With Amadeus' state-of-the-art technology, ixigo is set to offer a broader selection of flight options on a single platform, thereby enhancing user flexibility and convenience. This integration will enable consumers to access more streamlined and cost-effective travel planning tools.

According to Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO of ixigo, the partnership is pivotal for ixigo's growth strategy. Meanwhile, Amadeus executives emphasized the importance of the Indian market in the ongoing evolution of global travel technology, highlighting their commitment to delivering innovative solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

