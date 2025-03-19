GAC and Huawei Drive Into Luxury Car Market

In a strategic move signaling the merging of automotive engineering and technology, Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) announced a partnership with Huawei, aiming to launch a luxury car brand.

The Chinese carmaker revealed on Wednesday that it has established a new company, investing 1.5 billion yuan to bring this collaboration to fruition. The partnership showcases the growing trend of synergy between traditional automakers and technology firms.

This venture represents GAC's commitment to innovation and reflects both companies' ambition to capture a significant share of the high-end car market, blending traditional vehicle expertise with cutting-edge tech.

