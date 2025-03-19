TCS Scores Major Digital Deal with Air New Zealand

In a significant move, TCS has clinched a five-year contract to overhaul Air New Zealand's digital infrastructure. Though financial specifics remain undisclosed, TCS's task will focus on driving AI-led innovation to modernize the airline's operations.

The partnership, officially commemorated at TCS's Banyan Park campus, was attended by distinguished figures including New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon and Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran. TCS, with its extensive experience in aviation, plans to elevate Air New Zealand's digital acumen and refine its customer interactions.

Emphasizing the deal's scope, TCS aims to boost operational efficiencies in key areas like fleet management and crew scheduling. Moreover, the partnership will also cover innovation in cargo services, retail offerings, and maintenance systems. TCS has a steadfast presence in New Zealand spanning over 37 years and caters to over 20 local clients.

(With inputs from agencies.)