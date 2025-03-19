Left Menu

India's IT Sector Soars to New Heights with USD 250 Billion Milestone

India's IT and IT-enabled services sector has crossed USD 250 billion in revenue, with exports contributing USD 200 billion. Government efforts, along with organizations like STPI, have significantly boosted the industry's growth since its modest beginnings. The burgeoning startup ecosystem is now heavily tech-focused, showcasing inclusive growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:34 IST
India's IT Sector Soars to New Heights with USD 250 Billion Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's IT and IT-enabled services sector has achieved a remarkable milestone, with its revenue surpassing the USD 250 billion mark, a senior government official announced at the Indiasoft 2025 and India Electronics Expo.

The Director General of Software Technology Parks of India, Arvind Kumar, highlighted this growth trajectory, noting how the sector expanded from a USD 20 million revenue in 1992-93 to today's substantial numbers, with USD 200 billion attributed to exports.

The Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council has played a pivotal role in this success. Currently, with 1,58,000 startups, out of which 78,000 are tech-focused, India's IT landscape continues to innovate, driven by inclusive growth and new technologies like AI and quantum computing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025