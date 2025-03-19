India's IT Sector Soars to New Heights with USD 250 Billion Milestone

India's IT and IT-enabled services sector has achieved a remarkable milestone, with its revenue surpassing the USD 250 billion mark, a senior government official announced at the Indiasoft 2025 and India Electronics Expo.

The Director General of Software Technology Parks of India, Arvind Kumar, highlighted this growth trajectory, noting how the sector expanded from a USD 20 million revenue in 1992-93 to today's substantial numbers, with USD 200 billion attributed to exports.

The Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council has played a pivotal role in this success. Currently, with 1,58,000 startups, out of which 78,000 are tech-focused, India's IT landscape continues to innovate, driven by inclusive growth and new technologies like AI and quantum computing.

(With inputs from agencies.)