Maharashtra's AI Initiative: A Cautious Leap into the Future

Maharashtra's information and technology minister, Ashish Shelar, announced plans for an AI policy by April. Emphasizing AI as a support, not a replacement, Shelar warned against over-reliance. A task force will explore AI applications, and 50,000 cyber security warriors will be trained. AI's potential in education, especially for the disabled, is noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Information and Technology Minister Ashish Shelar announced that the state will roll out an Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy by April, while urging caution against over-dependence on the technology.

Speaking in the legislative council, Shelar emphasized that AI should complement existing systems rather than replace them. He warned of the dangers of relying on AI-generated information, which lacks certification from government authorities. Already, a task force has been established to research AI's applications in areas like capacity building and data protection.

The government aims to train 50,000 individuals, including teachers and women, as cyber security warriors to act as early alert systems. Shelar also highlighted AI's promise for personalized education for the physically challenged, stressing its role as a supportive tool rather than an alternative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

