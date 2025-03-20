Japan Secures Historic 2026 World Cup Qualification
Japan became the first team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after defeating Bahrain 2-0 in Saitama, continuing their streak of eight consecutive tournament appearances. The 2026 World Cup will be held in the US, Mexico, and Canada, expanding from 32 to 48 teams.
In a momentous victory, Japan triumphed 2-0 over Bahrain in Saitama, securing their place as the first team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. This success continues Japan's impressive streak of consecutive tournament entries, now reaching its eighth occasion.
The upcoming 2026 World Cup is set to make history by being hosted across three North American countries: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. This expansion sees the tournament grow from featuring 32 teams in 2022 to a significant 48 in 2026, promising a broader and more diverse competition.
Japan's assured qualification marks a pivotal moment, demonstrating their sustained prowess on the international soccer stage and setting the stage for an exciting global event.
