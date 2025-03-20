Left Menu

Unlocking New Avenues: The Power of Non-Conventional Data in the Digital Age

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation emphasized opportunities in utilizing non-conventional data for service improvements. The session showcased the transformative power of digital innovation in enhancing sectors like healthcare, logistics, and FinTech. With insights from Infosys co-founder, India's potential to lead in tech-driven decision-making was highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:35 IST
Unlocking New Avenues: The Power of Non-Conventional Data in the Digital Age
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) hosted a pivotal session on Leveraging Non-Conventional Data Sources for Official Statistics, underscoring the significant role of the digital revolution in enhancing service delivery.

Concluding on March 20 in the national capital, the session illuminated the vast opportunities presented by digital innovations to improve services through valuable data and insights on products, services, and customer behavior.

Highlighting potential applications across healthcare, logistics, and FinTech, the event featured important insights from Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan and MoSPI Secretary Saurabh Garg, who emphasized India's capability to lead in utilizing non-conventional data sets for informed decision-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025