Unlocking New Avenues: The Power of Non-Conventional Data in the Digital Age

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) hosted a pivotal session on Leveraging Non-Conventional Data Sources for Official Statistics, underscoring the significant role of the digital revolution in enhancing service delivery.

Concluding on March 20 in the national capital, the session illuminated the vast opportunities presented by digital innovations to improve services through valuable data and insights on products, services, and customer behavior.

Highlighting potential applications across healthcare, logistics, and FinTech, the event featured important insights from Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan and MoSPI Secretary Saurabh Garg, who emphasized India's capability to lead in utilizing non-conventional data sets for informed decision-making.

