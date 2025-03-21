Left Menu

Pentagon Approves $100M Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia

The U.S. State Department has sanctioned a potential $100 million sale of advanced precision kill weapon systems to Saudi Arabia, with BAE Systems as the primary contractor. This decision signals a continuation of military cooperation between the nations amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 01:27 IST
Pentagon Approves $100M Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department has given the green light for a substantial arms deal with Saudi Arabia, amounting to approximately $100 million. This sale involves advanced precision kill weapon systems, according to a statement from the Pentagon released on Thursday.

The intended recipient of this military equipment, Saudi Arabia, continues to strengthen its defense capabilities amid persistent regional tensions. The deal underscores enduring military ties between the U.S. and the Kingdom.

BAE Systems, a prominent defense contractor, has been identified as the principal contractor for this transaction, reaffirming its significant role in international arms sales. This move may influence regional power dynamics and has drawn attention to the enduring military collaboration between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025