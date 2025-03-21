Pentagon Approves $100M Arms Deal with Saudi Arabia

The U.S. State Department has given the green light for a substantial arms deal with Saudi Arabia, amounting to approximately $100 million. This sale involves advanced precision kill weapon systems, according to a statement from the Pentagon released on Thursday.

The intended recipient of this military equipment, Saudi Arabia, continues to strengthen its defense capabilities amid persistent regional tensions. The deal underscores enduring military ties between the U.S. and the Kingdom.

BAE Systems, a prominent defense contractor, has been identified as the principal contractor for this transaction, reaffirming its significant role in international arms sales. This move may influence regional power dynamics and has drawn attention to the enduring military collaboration between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)