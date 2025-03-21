Serko Expands Technology Frontiers with New Bengaluru Hub

Serko, a leader in cloud-based travel and expense management, is setting up a development center in Bengaluru, India, as part of its strategic expansion plan. The move aligns with a trade mission led by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon aimed at strengthening ties with India.

The development hub will bolster Serko's presence in India's thriving technology scene, with plans to increase its workforce to approximately 200 employees over the next year. CEO Darrin Grafton highlighted India's critical role in Serko's future due to its rich talent pool and vibrant tech ecosystem.

Prime Minister Luxon praised Serko's initiative, noting its significance as a testament to New Zealand's growing tech export capability. This expansion into India marks an important step for Serko as it aims to tap into the country's dynamic market, driving technological excellence and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)