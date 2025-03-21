Left Menu

China's New Rules on Facial Recognition: Balancing Technology and Privacy

China introduces regulations on facial recognition technology, highlighting privacy concerns. While the Cyberspace Administration of China emphasizes alternatives for identity verification, the rules do not address security authorities' use. The regulations, effective June, require consent for data collection in private sectors, addressing public anxiety over privacy intrusions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:01 IST
China's New Rules on Facial Recognition: Balancing Technology and Privacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Chinese government has unveiled new regulations governing the use of facial recognition technology, with the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) advocating for options beyond mandatory identity verification via facial scans. This move responds to increasing societal concerns about data privacy and technological intrusion.

Despite China's extensive use of this technology for public security, the new rules specifically target its use in non-security contexts, such as hotel check-ins and gated community access. Companies must now ensure user consent before processing facial data and display clear signage where the technology is in use.

With major companies investing heavily in this field, public unease is palpable. A 2021 survey showed significant opposition to the technology's public deployment. The regulations, complementing China's broader data protection laws, reflect a growing commitment to safeguarding personal information amid technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025