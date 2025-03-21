Trade Woes Weigh Down U.S. Markets Amid Tariff Talks

On Friday, U.S. stock index futures saw a decline as ongoing tariff concerns, further exemplified by FedEx's lowered forecasts, weighed heavily on markets. FedEx's shares dropped 7.2% in premarket trading, while fellow delivery giant UPS slipped 1.5%.

Market volatility has surged as fears of a prolonged trade war persist, impacting corporate profitability and investor sentiment. President Donald Trump's anticipated tariff announcement is heightening tensions, with many companies holding off on investment plans.

The Federal Reserve's cautious stance, along with similar sentiments from the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England, highlights the unpredictable economic future amid escalating trade disputes. Investors now focus on insights from Fed policymakers as crucial tariff discussions loom.

