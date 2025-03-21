Left Menu

Trade Woes Weigh Down U.S. Markets Amid Tariff Talks

U.S. stock index futures dipped as worries over tariffs persisted, impacting companies like FedEx. Ongoing trade tensions threaten market stability, with possible tariff plans looming. Despite some weekly gains, economic uncertainty reigns amid cautious Federal Reserve and central bank forecasts.

On Friday, U.S. stock index futures saw a decline as ongoing tariff concerns, further exemplified by FedEx's lowered forecasts, weighed heavily on markets. FedEx's shares dropped 7.2% in premarket trading, while fellow delivery giant UPS slipped 1.5%.

Market volatility has surged as fears of a prolonged trade war persist, impacting corporate profitability and investor sentiment. President Donald Trump's anticipated tariff announcement is heightening tensions, with many companies holding off on investment plans.

The Federal Reserve's cautious stance, along with similar sentiments from the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England, highlights the unpredictable economic future amid escalating trade disputes. Investors now focus on insights from Fed policymakers as crucial tariff discussions loom.

