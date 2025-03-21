Left Menu

FCC Cracks Down on Chinese Tech Giants

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is scrutinizing various Chinese companies, including Huawei and ZTE, to ensure compliance with U.S. sanctions. These companies, part of the FCC's 'Covered List', are being investigated for potentially bypassing national security restrictions. FCC Chair Brendan Carr questions their continued operations in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:14 IST
FCC Cracks Down on Chinese Tech Giants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Communications Commission has launched an investigation into several Chinese technology firms, such as Huawei and ZTE, to assess if they are circumventing U.S. restrictions.

These companies are listed on the FCC's 'Covered List', signifying they present a potential threat to national security. Their equipment and services fall under scrutiny due to these concerns.

Despite the designation, FCC Chair Brendan Carr highlighted Friday that these companies might still be operating within the U.S. under specific conditions they believe are not covered by the restrictions. Other firms facing similar probes include Hytera Communications and China Unicom (Americas).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025