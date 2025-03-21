FCC Cracks Down on Chinese Tech Giants
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is scrutinizing various Chinese companies, including Huawei and ZTE, to ensure compliance with U.S. sanctions. These companies, part of the FCC's 'Covered List', are being investigated for potentially bypassing national security restrictions. FCC Chair Brendan Carr questions their continued operations in the U.S.
The Federal Communications Commission has launched an investigation into several Chinese technology firms, such as Huawei and ZTE, to assess if they are circumventing U.S. restrictions.
These companies are listed on the FCC's 'Covered List', signifying they present a potential threat to national security. Their equipment and services fall under scrutiny due to these concerns.
Despite the designation, FCC Chair Brendan Carr highlighted Friday that these companies might still be operating within the U.S. under specific conditions they believe are not covered by the restrictions. Other firms facing similar probes include Hytera Communications and China Unicom (Americas).
