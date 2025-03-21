Left Menu

Travel Advisory Chaos: Denmark Warns Transgender Travelers About U.S. Gender Policies

Denmark advises transgender travelers to consult the U.S. embassy before visiting the States due to potential issues with travel documents under President Trump's policies, which only recognize male and female genders. The move follows a similar warning from Finland amid concerns over Trump's executive order affecting passports and visas.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Denmark has issued an advisory urging transgender individuals planning to visit the United States to contact the U.S. embassy in Copenhagen. This advisory comes amid rising concerns over President Donald Trump's policies on gender, particularly noting potential complications with travel documents.

Finland recently released a similar warning following Trump's executive order, which formally acknowledges only two sexes—male and female. The Danish foreign ministry did not directly cite Trump's order, but noted that the U.S. Electronic System for Travel Authorization requires travelers to identify as either male or female, potentially affecting those with non-binary gender markers.

The Danish advisory specifically addresses those holding passports with an 'X' gender designation. Meanwhile, the U.S. embassy in Copenhagen confirmed that visa applicants with such markers would have their visa applications aligned with their biological sex at birth. As the situation evolves, several countries are updating their travel advisories to reflect these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

