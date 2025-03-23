Pope Francis Set for Discharge After Battling Severe Pneumonia; Faces Lengthy Recovery

Pope Francis, who has faced a severe health crisis due to pneumonia over the last five weeks, is to be discharged from Rome's Gemelli hospital on Sunday, as confirmed by the head of his medical team. Despite the discharge, a two-month period of rest at the Vatican is advised.

The 88-year-old pontiff's hospitalization marked the most serious health challenge of his 12-year papacy. During his stay, the pope endured four critical respiratory crises. Although he has overcome pneumonia, fuller recovery from a complex infection will require significant time.

Concerns about upcoming Vatican events have arisen, as doctors advised against large gatherings or strenuous activities. Scheduled meetings with Britain's King Charles and leading the Vatican's Easter celebrations may need to be reconsidered.

