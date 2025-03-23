Left Menu

Pope Francis Set for Discharge After Battling Severe Pneumonia; Faces Lengthy Recovery

Pope Francis is scheduled for discharge from Rome's Gemelli hospital after a severe five-week battle with pneumonia. Although out of immediate danger, he requires two months of rest at the Vatican to fully heal. His health has altered plans, with upcoming events potentially being rescheduled or postponed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 00:08 IST
Pope Francis Set for Discharge After Battling Severe Pneumonia; Faces Lengthy Recovery
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, who has faced a severe health crisis due to pneumonia over the last five weeks, is to be discharged from Rome's Gemelli hospital on Sunday, as confirmed by the head of his medical team. Despite the discharge, a two-month period of rest at the Vatican is advised.

The 88-year-old pontiff's hospitalization marked the most serious health challenge of his 12-year papacy. During his stay, the pope endured four critical respiratory crises. Although he has overcome pneumonia, fuller recovery from a complex infection will require significant time.

Concerns about upcoming Vatican events have arisen, as doctors advised against large gatherings or strenuous activities. Scheduled meetings with Britain's King Charles and leading the Vatican's Easter celebrations may need to be reconsidered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025