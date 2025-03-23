Left Menu

Pope Francis' Path to Recovery: Embracing a New Chapter

Pope Francis, recovering from pneumonia, will be discharged from the hospital and needs two months of rest at the Vatican. While no longer having pneumonia, he is still recovering from a complex infection. This recovery period may impact the Vatican's calendar, including planned events with Britain's King Charles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 00:22 IST
Pope Francis' Path to Recovery: Embracing a New Chapter
Pope Francis

Pope Francis is set to leave the hospital on Sunday after battling pneumonia for over five weeks, necessitating a further two-month recovery at the Vatican. Medical team head Sergio Alfieri indicated that the pontiff, 88, must avoid extensive engagements and requires significant rest to fully recuperate.

During his hospital stay, Francis experienced four respiratory crises, two of which posed a severe threat to his life. While out of immediate danger, he continues to recover from a complex infection. Though he hasn't been intubated, he used non-invasive ventilation and lost some weight due to his condition.

The Vatican announced, despite his ongoing recovery, that Pope Francis would appear briefly to bless onlookers from his hospital window. The medical advice may prompt changes to the Vatican's schedule, including a potential postponement of his meeting with King Charles and leading Easter celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025