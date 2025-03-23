Pope Francis' Path to Recovery: Embracing a New Chapter

Pope Francis is set to leave the hospital on Sunday after battling pneumonia for over five weeks, necessitating a further two-month recovery at the Vatican. Medical team head Sergio Alfieri indicated that the pontiff, 88, must avoid extensive engagements and requires significant rest to fully recuperate.

During his hospital stay, Francis experienced four respiratory crises, two of which posed a severe threat to his life. While out of immediate danger, he continues to recover from a complex infection. Though he hasn't been intubated, he used non-invasive ventilation and lost some weight due to his condition.

The Vatican announced, despite his ongoing recovery, that Pope Francis would appear briefly to bless onlookers from his hospital window. The medical advice may prompt changes to the Vatican's schedule, including a potential postponement of his meeting with King Charles and leading Easter celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)