Pope Francis' Path to Recovery: Embracing a New Chapter
Pope Francis, recovering from pneumonia, will be discharged from the hospital and needs two months of rest at the Vatican. While no longer having pneumonia, he is still recovering from a complex infection. This recovery period may impact the Vatican's calendar, including planned events with Britain's King Charles.
Pope Francis is set to leave the hospital on Sunday after battling pneumonia for over five weeks, necessitating a further two-month recovery at the Vatican. Medical team head Sergio Alfieri indicated that the pontiff, 88, must avoid extensive engagements and requires significant rest to fully recuperate.
During his hospital stay, Francis experienced four respiratory crises, two of which posed a severe threat to his life. While out of immediate danger, he continues to recover from a complex infection. Though he hasn't been intubated, he used non-invasive ventilation and lost some weight due to his condition.
The Vatican announced, despite his ongoing recovery, that Pope Francis would appear briefly to bless onlookers from his hospital window. The medical advice may prompt changes to the Vatican's schedule, including a potential postponement of his meeting with King Charles and leading Easter celebrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
