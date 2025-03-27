Left Menu

China's Vice Premier at Boao Forum: Tackling Global Uncertainties

At the Boao Forum, Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang addressed global uncertainties, reaffirming China's commitment to globalization and free trade. Ding emphasized dialogue in resolving disputes and expressed confidence in China's economic progress this year, with plans for proactive macroeconomic policies in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boao | Updated: 27-03-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 09:07 IST

At the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum, Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang highlighted the rise of global uncertainties.

Ding asserted that China would enhance globalisation efforts, protect free trade, and stand firmly against protectionism, emphasizing dialogue for dispute resolutions.

Confident in the country's economic strength, Ding mentioned a robust start to the year and outlined plans for proactive macroeconomic policies by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

