China's Vice Premier at Boao Forum: Tackling Global Uncertainties

At the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum, Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang highlighted the rise of global uncertainties.

Ding asserted that China would enhance globalisation efforts, protect free trade, and stand firmly against protectionism, emphasizing dialogue for dispute resolutions.

Confident in the country's economic strength, Ding mentioned a robust start to the year and outlined plans for proactive macroeconomic policies by 2025.

