Global Trade Tensions Escalate: Trump vs. Canada and Europe

In a bold statement on Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Canada will fight back if U.S. President Donald Trump enforces new auto tariffs. Carney plans to announce specific retaliatory measures next week, aiming to minimize impact in Canada while maximizing it in the U.S.

European countries are also considering retaliatory actions, as the proposed tariffs might inflate vehicle costs significantly, undermining Trump's consumer price promises. Major automakers like Ferrari have indicated possible price hikes, while industry insiders fear job losses. This trade maneuver poses a challenge to the U.S.'s valued international alliances.

Germany and France have expressed strong opposition, with French Finance Minister Eric Lombard declaring Trump's plan as harmful. Meanwhile, Britain seeks exemptions while contemplating reviewing Tesla subsidies. Amidst this, Japanese and South Korean officials are exploring emergency strategies as Trump's 'America First' agenda leaves its global mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)