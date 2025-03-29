Fungi on the Brink: A Source of Life Faces Threats

An alarming new study indicates that nearly a third of the world's fungi species are facing a threat of extinction. The assessment puts the spotlight on critical factors like deforestation and agricultural expansion that are accelerating the decline of these vital organisms.

Fungi, which form a massive kingdom second only in size to the animal kingdom, are indispensable for various ecological and human needs. From helping with decomposition and digestion to their central role in forest regeneration, these organisms are foundational to ecological balance.

Experts note that fungi's contributions aren't limited to nature; they are also key to several powerful medicines, including antibiotics, and are crucial in the production of daily essentials like bread and beer. Their potential extinction would thus have far-reaching impacts.

