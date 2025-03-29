Health Sector Highlights: Key Updates from Around the Globe
The health sector faces significant events: Novo Nordisk may miss sales expectations; federal judge fines Johnson & Johnson $1.64 billion in marketing case; CureVac mRNA patent upheld; Latin American women embrace non-traditional roles; and the WHO cuts budget significantly due to U.S. funding changes.
Bank of America analysts predict that Novo Nordisk may fall short of Q1 expectations, with sales of Wegovy and Ozempic lagging. This could prompt the company to adjust its 2025 guidance amid a projected 2% cut to its full-year sales forecast, setting new growth rates between 14% and 22%.
In a high-profile legal case, a Johnson & Johnson unit has been ordered to pay $1.64 billion after being found guilty of illegally promoting HIV drugs. The ruling came as part of a whistleblower lawsuit, and includes a $360 million fine for violating the False Claims Act.
In international news, the European Patent Office recently confirmed the validity of CureVac's mRNA patent, leading to an 11.8% rise in the company's U.S.-listed shares. This decision follows a challenge from BioNTech, highlighting ongoing competition in the innovative pharmaceuticals sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health
- pharmaceutical
- market
- legal
- biopharmaceutical
- patent
- sales
- guidance
- funding
- WHO
ALSO READ
West End Theatres Thrive with Record Sales Amid UK Tax Breaks
Retail Sales Show Signs of Rebound Amid Economic Concerns
Retail Sales Rebound as Economic Challenges Loom
China's Retail Sales Surge Amidst Economic Challenges
Retail Rebound: Amid Uncertainty, U.S. Retail Sales Show Slight Recovery in February