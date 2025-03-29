Health Sector Highlights: Key Updates from Around the Globe

Bank of America analysts predict that Novo Nordisk may fall short of Q1 expectations, with sales of Wegovy and Ozempic lagging. This could prompt the company to adjust its 2025 guidance amid a projected 2% cut to its full-year sales forecast, setting new growth rates between 14% and 22%.

In a high-profile legal case, a Johnson & Johnson unit has been ordered to pay $1.64 billion after being found guilty of illegally promoting HIV drugs. The ruling came as part of a whistleblower lawsuit, and includes a $360 million fine for violating the False Claims Act.

In international news, the European Patent Office recently confirmed the validity of CureVac's mRNA patent, leading to an 11.8% rise in the company's U.S.-listed shares. This decision follows a challenge from BioNTech, highlighting ongoing competition in the innovative pharmaceuticals sector.

