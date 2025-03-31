Left Menu

Global Outage Hits Elon Musk's X Platform Again

Elon Musk's microblogging website X suffered another global outage, affecting users worldwide including India. Reports to Downdetector illustrated widespread issues from 7 pm to 10 pm IST. The ordeal marked the second outage this month, causing speculations of a potential DDoS attack disrupting the platform’s functionality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 00:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Elon Musk's microblogging platform X experienced a significant global outage on Sunday, affecting users across various regions, including India. The issues persisted for approximately two hours.

This outage, the second in a month, saw users resorting to Downdetector to report problems. In India, complaints peaked at 378 by 7:46 pm IST. Most issues were linked to the app's functionality, website access, and server connections.

Though X offered no immediate response, its AI platform, Grok, revealed that over 21,000 incidents were reported in the United States alone. Speculations of a DDoS attack have surfaced, suggesting widespread disruption globally, confirming the platform's services were compromised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

