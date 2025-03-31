Markets Tumble as Tariff Tensions Intensify Ahead of Trump Announcement

China and Hong Kong's stock markets faced a significant downturn on Monday as investors braced for U.S. President Donald Trump's impending tariff policy reveal. The expected announcement on April 2 has heightened fears of even more tariffs targeting Chinese goods, causing key indices to plummet.

The decline was led by a 0.7% fall in China's blue-chip CSI300 index and a 0.5% fall in the Shanghai Composite index. The consumer staples sector and real estate index fell 1.2% and 2% respectively, while the CSI Banks Index rose marginally by 0.3% due to recapitalization efforts by state-owned banks.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 1.3% to its lowest level since early March. The market was particularly impacted by tech stocks, with the Hang Seng Tech Index falling over 2% and major companies like Alibaba and Xiaomi experiencing significant losses. Analysts caution that China's economy faces a 'stress test' amid these developments, as U.S.-China trade tensions exacerbate market volatility.

