Britain's eVisa System Overhaul Sparks Rights Concerns

Britain faces criticism from rights groups over its shift to an online-only eVisa system, risking the rights of 4 million legal residents. System glitches and lack of physical proof lead to vulnerabilities, drawing parallels to past immigration scandals. Government provides limited funding and support, ignoring calls for offline alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move intended to modernize its immigration processes, Britain is transitioning to an online-only eVisa system. However, rights groups have raised alarms about unresolved technical issues jeopardizing the status of about 4 million legal residents, unraveling their ability to secure vital services like employment, housing, and welfare.

Critics argue that the new digital approach mirrors the infamous Windrush scandal, where immigrants were wrongfully deported due to inadequate documentation. The current rollout continues to face persistent technical hurdles, from account setup complications to data mismatches, leaving migrants in precarious situations without the safety net of tangible documentation.

Despite the government's assurances of a streamlined, efficient system, the ongoing challenges and limited support have left affected individuals feeling unsupported. Activists are pushing for backups and alternatives, while the government remains staunch in its reluctance to diverge from the digital path, pushing back deadlines as it attempts to address looming concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

