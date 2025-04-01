Left Menu

Fram2: A Novel Expedition from Pole to Pole with Private Astronauts

SpaceX has launched Fram2, a pioneering mission led by crypto entrepreneur Chun Wang, along with a crew of four private astronauts. They will orbit Earth from pole to pole, conducting 22 research experiments on microgravity's effects on the human body. The mission highlights SpaceX's dominance in private spaceflight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 07:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 07:27 IST
Fram2: A Novel Expedition from Pole to Pole with Private Astronauts

In a groundbreaking venture on Monday night, Elon Musk's SpaceX launched a crew of four private astronauts, aiming to orbit Earth from pole to pole. The trajectory, previously unexplored by humans, was led by crypto entrepreneur Chun Wang.

The mission, called Fram2, is Wang's brainchild, inspired by the Norwegian Arctic exploration ship "Fram." Departing from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the crew will be involved in 22 research experiments over their three to five-day journey, principally examining spaceflight's impact on the human body in microgravity.

In a narrow path between tradition and modernization, Tesla vehicles escorted the astronauts to their launchpad, and a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket soared concurrently, showcasing SpaceX's industry might. The mission stands as a testament to SpaceX's leadership in private space exploration, marking its continued influence on a rapidly evolving sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025