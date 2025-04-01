In a groundbreaking venture on Monday night, Elon Musk's SpaceX launched a crew of four private astronauts, aiming to orbit Earth from pole to pole. The trajectory, previously unexplored by humans, was led by crypto entrepreneur Chun Wang.

The mission, called Fram2, is Wang's brainchild, inspired by the Norwegian Arctic exploration ship "Fram." Departing from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the crew will be involved in 22 research experiments over their three to five-day journey, principally examining spaceflight's impact on the human body in microgravity.

In a narrow path between tradition and modernization, Tesla vehicles escorted the astronauts to their launchpad, and a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket soared concurrently, showcasing SpaceX's industry might. The mission stands as a testament to SpaceX's leadership in private space exploration, marking its continued influence on a rapidly evolving sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)