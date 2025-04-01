Left Menu

Collision Crisis: Xiaomi's SU7 Electric Vehicle Accident

A fatal accident involving Xiaomi's SU7 electric vehicle resulted in the deaths of the driver and two passengers. The incident, occurring in Anhui, China, is the first major accident for the SU7, which outsold Tesla's Model 3. Xiaomi is cooperating with police and has shared data from the vehicle.

Updated: 01-04-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a tragic incident, Xiaomi has confirmed its active cooperation with local police following a fatal accident involving its SU7 electric vehicle on March 29. The company has handed over relevant driving and system data to assist with the investigation.

Marking the first major calamity for its SU7 sedan, the accident has cast a shadow over Xiaomi's successes, as the model had recently outpaced Tesla's Model 3 in sales. In the aftermath, Xiaomi's shares fell by 5.5%, significantly underperforming the Hang Seng Tech index's modest gain.

The eastern Chinese province of Anhui was the site of the accident, which claimed three lives. Xiaomi revealed the vehicle was operating in Navigate on Autopilot mode at the time. Despite a driver's intervention, the car collided with a cement pole and caught fire. Reports highlighted that the involved vehicle lacked advanced LiDAR technology.

