Trump's Tariff Proposal: A Bold Move Towards Economic Transformation

White House aides have been working on a proposal to implement a tariff of approximately 20% on most imports to the United States, according to a report by the Washington Post on Tuesday.

The report suggests that President Donald Trump's administration is exploring the possibility of using the massive influx of revenue from these tariffs, potentially amounting to trillions of dollars, to offer tax dividends or refunds. This reflects a significant shift in the administration's economic strategies.

Sources indicate that the discussions are still in preliminary stages, but the proposal could represent a major economic policy decision that might impact both domestic and international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)