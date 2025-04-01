Trump's Tariff Proposal: A Bold Move Towards Economic Transformation
White House aides are drafting a proposal for a 20% tariff on most U.S. imports. President Trump's team considers using the resulting import revenue for tax dividends or refunds, signaling a potential shift in economic strategy.
White House aides have been working on a proposal to implement a tariff of approximately 20% on most imports to the United States, according to a report by the Washington Post on Tuesday.
The report suggests that President Donald Trump's administration is exploring the possibility of using the massive influx of revenue from these tariffs, potentially amounting to trillions of dollars, to offer tax dividends or refunds. This reflects a significant shift in the administration's economic strategies.
Sources indicate that the discussions are still in preliminary stages, but the proposal could represent a major economic policy decision that might impact both domestic and international markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)