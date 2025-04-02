Left Menu

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: A Technological Leap with Stunning Display and Enhanced AI Features

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, an upgrade from its predecessor, offers a 1.5K all-curved display, the segment's best AI experience, and a 50MP camera with Sony LYTIA™ 700C sensor. Available in Pantone™ curated colors, it's priced starting at INR 20,999 and will launch in April 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 14:34 IST
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: A Technological Leap with Stunning Display and Enhanced AI Features
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has been introduced, offering substantial upgrades from the previous generation. The smartphone features a world-first 1.5K all-curved display with Pantone™ validated colors, making it visually stunning and immersive. The display boasts a 1220p resolution, providing 13% more resolution than standard Full HD displays.

Equipped with a 50 MP camera system bearing the world's first True Colour Sony LYTIA™ 700C sensor, the Edge 60 Fusion excels in low-light performance, enhancing photo and video quality with advanced AI tools. It provides intelligent experiences through moto ai, which allows everyday tasks to be more intuitive and simpler.

Selling at an attractive starting price of INR 20,999, the device offers a blend of design and utility, crafted in collaboration with the Pantone Color Institute™. Available in three stunning Pantone™ curated colors, the phone will be available from April 2025 on various platforms, including Flipkart and Motorola's official site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025