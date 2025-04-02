Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: A Technological Leap with Stunning Display and Enhanced AI Features

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has been introduced, offering substantial upgrades from the previous generation. The smartphone features a world-first 1.5K all-curved display with Pantone™ validated colors, making it visually stunning and immersive. The display boasts a 1220p resolution, providing 13% more resolution than standard Full HD displays.

Equipped with a 50 MP camera system bearing the world's first True Colour Sony LYTIA™ 700C sensor, the Edge 60 Fusion excels in low-light performance, enhancing photo and video quality with advanced AI tools. It provides intelligent experiences through moto ai, which allows everyday tasks to be more intuitive and simpler.

Selling at an attractive starting price of INR 20,999, the device offers a blend of design and utility, crafted in collaboration with the Pantone Color Institute™. Available in three stunning Pantone™ curated colors, the phone will be available from April 2025 on various platforms, including Flipkart and Motorola's official site.

(With inputs from agencies.)