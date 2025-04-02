KC Ang Joins Tata Semiconductor as Foundry Chief

In a significant strategic move, Tata Electronics Private Limited has announced the appointment of KC Ang as the new President and Head of Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing. Under the leadership of Dr. Randhir Thakur, KC Ang will focus on elevating AI-driven foundry operations and pioneering innovations to cement the company's position as a global leader in chip manufacturing.

Kicking off his extensive career with renowned expertise in fab management and technology transfer, KC Ang brings valuable experience from his stints in Malaysia, Germany, the USA, and China. Prior to joining Tata, he served as President for Asia and Chairman for China at Global Foundries, underscoring his proficiency in the semiconductor sector.

Dr. Randhir Thakur expressed confidence in KC Ang's appointment, citing his invaluable industry acumen as a key asset in Tata's semiconductor journey. KC Ang also expressed enthusiasm about leveraging his vast experience to catapult Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing to new heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)