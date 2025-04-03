Left Menu

Macron Calls for EU to Halt U.S. Investments Amid Tariff Tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron urged European firms to pause U.S. investments following President Trump's announcement of global tariffs. Macron indicated potential EU retaliatory measures and criticized the tariffs as unjustified, emphasizing a strategic industry-specific response to protect European interests and international trade standards.

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged European companies to temporarily halt planned investments in the United States. This comes in reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's implementation of extensive global tariffs on imports, which have sparked widespread concern among international stakeholders.

Macron's call for suspending investments was made during a meeting with French industry representatives. It follows the recent announcement of a $20 billion U.S. investment by French shipping company CMA CGM, which was previously praised by Trump. Additionally, Schneider Electric had proposed a $700 million investment in U.S. energy infrastructure to support AI advancements.

Macron labeled the new tariffs as "brutal and unfounded," stating that Europe must respond strategically, industry by industry. He suggested utilizing the EU's anti-coercion tool to protect the bloc's trade interests and hinted at countermeasures impacting digital services and U.S. financing methodologies.

