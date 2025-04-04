Revolutionizing Corporate Travel: The Zaggle and Thomas Cook Partnership
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd has formed a partnership with Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel to integrate AI-driven expense management with travel expertise. This collaboration aims to enhance efficiency, transparency, and automation in corporate travel, reshaping the industry landscape and emphasizing digital transformation and innovation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:56 IST
- India
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd has announced a strategic partnership with Thomas Cook (India) Limited and SOTC Travel to innovate corporate travel management.
The collaboration aims to integrate Zaggle's advanced expense management solutions with Thomas Cook's travel expertise, offering a seamless and tech-driven experience for businesses.
This initiative leverages AI and automation to simplify travel bookings, enhance real-time expense tracking, and ensure compliance, spotlighting the future of corporate travel and digital transformation.
