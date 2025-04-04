Revolutionizing Corporate Travel: The Zaggle and Thomas Cook Partnership

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd has announced a strategic partnership with Thomas Cook (India) Limited and SOTC Travel to innovate corporate travel management.

The collaboration aims to integrate Zaggle's advanced expense management solutions with Thomas Cook's travel expertise, offering a seamless and tech-driven experience for businesses.

This initiative leverages AI and automation to simplify travel bookings, enhance real-time expense tracking, and ensure compliance, spotlighting the future of corporate travel and digital transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)