Comviva Appoints Bhagwati Shetty as Chief Human Resources Officer: Driving People-Centric Transformation

Comviva, a leader in AI-powered platforms, appoints Bhagwati Shetty as Chief Human Resources Officer. This strategic move supports the company's transformational goals. With her extensive experience, Shetty aims to enhance workforce capabilities and foster an inclusive culture, vital for Comviva's global expansion and AI-driven future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:45 IST
In a significant move, Comviva, a leader in AI-driven digital platforms, has named Bhagwati Shetty as its new Chief Human Resources Officer. This appointment is set to bolster the company's strategic transformation.

Shetty, with her expansive experience across various sectors, is poised to align Comviva's people strategy with its burgeoning ambitions, particularly in developed markets. Her leadership is expected to reinforce the workforce's capabilities and readiness for rapid scaling.

CEO Rajesh Chandiramani praised Shetty's previous accomplishments in cultural and HR transformation, noting her alignment with Comviva's vision to become a premier AI-first enterprise. Her appointment is celebrated as a key step in enhancing Comviva's high-performance, inclusive culture.

