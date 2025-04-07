Citizen-Led Data Rescue: Restoring Lost Government Records

In an effort to counteract the executive order that erased substantial data from U.S. government websites, a group of dedicated volunteers is resolutely working to ensure open access to vital climate, health, and LGBTQ+ statistics. This initiative serves as a defiant response to what activists consider an act of 'official vandalism.'

These volunteers, part of a coalition called the Public Environmental Data Partners, are joined by environmental coders, archivists, and data consultants. Together, they employ innovative tools and platforms to rescue and restore crucial datasets initially targeted for deletion by the Trump administration. Their efforts, however, face significant hurdles, including limited resources and the looming threat of governmental retaliation.

Despite the challenges, these activists remain firm in their mission to preserve and provide public access to data valued by all Americans. With projects involving new tools such as an enhanced Future Risk Index and improved climate and health data maps, they aim to inform and empower citizens, safeguarding the public's right to information.

(With inputs from agencies.)