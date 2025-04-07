Left Menu

Revolutionizing India's Power Electronics: A Leap Towards Self-Reliance

The Ministry of Electronics and IT announces new collaborations under the National Mission on Power Electronics Technology to drive indigenization and technology advancements. Key developments include a wireless charger for electric vehicles and an indigenous propulsion system for Indian Railways. These initiatives aim to boost India's energy efficiency and sustainability goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:54 IST
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has unveiled significant strides in power electronics, focusing on technology indigenization and innovation under the National Mission on Power Electronics Technology (NaMPET). At a notable event, MeitY Secretary S Krishnan highlighted pivotal collaborations and technology transfers set to reshape India's energy landscape.

A landmark agreement involves boosting e-mobility advancements through an indigenous wireless charger for electric vehicles. Developed by CDAC and VNIT Nagpur, this charger can power up 90% of a battery in three hours. Its technology has been transferred to Global Business Solution for commercial production, promising substantial gains for the electric vehicle industry.

Additionally, a significant partnership has been forged with Indian Railways to develop an indigenous propulsion system, marking a critical step towards full railway electrification by 2030. These developments are part of a broader strategy to integrate green energy solutions, enhance efficiency, and contribute to India's ambitious targets of carbon neutrality and net-zero emissions by 2070.

