Controversial AI Surveillance: Musk's DOGE Team Under Fire

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is reportedly employing artificial intelligence to oversee communications within federal agencies, seeking expressions of anti-Trump sentiment. This unprecedented use of technology has sparked a nationwide debate on the ethical implications and potential misuse of surveillance capabilities.

Central to these concerns is the alleged deployment of Musk's Grok AI chatbot and the Signal app, noted for its message disappearance feature. Critics argue that these actions skirt federal record-keeping laws and foster an environment lacking transparency, possibly serving political agendas over public service.

The Trump administration's backing and Musk's involvement in streamlining government operations through advanced technology have drawn criticism from diverse political quarters. Experts emphasize the need for strict adherence to transparency and ethics standards to prevent perceived abuses of power in public administration.

