China's New Corporate Culture: Embracing Work-Life Balance Over '996'

In an unprecedented move for China's corporate sector, several major companies including Midea are enforcing mandatory clock-off times and banning after-hours meetings. This shift marks a departure from the notorious '996' work schedule, where employees work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week.

While firms like Haier and DJI have also implemented more lenient work hours, analysts believe these changes are influenced by European Union labor regulations rather than grassroots social movements. Despite these adjustments, many tech and finance workers in China still endure long work hours.

Supporting this shift, the Chinese government is pushing for adherence to a 44-hour workweek, emphasizing paid leave and worker's rights. This is part of a broader strategy to transition the economy from export-oriented to consumption-driven, but challenges remain due to economic uncertainties and job insecurity.

