India's Tech Leap: Debating Innovation and Consumer Focus

At the NXT25: Leading the Leap Summit, discussions centered on Indian startups, deep tech vs consumer focus, and India's digital transformation. Keynotes emphasized India's aspirations in AI, global tech collaboration, and urban development. The summit highlighted India's path as a global leader in innovation and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:49 IST
The NXT25: Leading the Leap Summit, organized by India Global Forum, ignited discussions on the trajectory of Indian startups amid a growing debate over consumer products versus deep tech innovation. Former Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar critiqued Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's stance, advocating instead for a dual focus on innovation.

The summit, held in collaboration with global partners, analyzed India's digital transformation journey. Key figures, such as Manu Jain from G42 India and Keshav Reddy from Equal AI, echoed the importance of AI and data sovereignty. Meanwhile, Freelancer CEO Matt Barrie spotlighted the transformative effects of AI on employment.

In his remarks, Lord Patrick Vallance emphasized strengthening UK-India collaboration in technology. Additionally, Jaewon Peter Chun of the World Smart Cities Forum discussed smart urban development strategies. This event showcased India's ambition to rise as a leader in technology, investment, and sustainability over the coming decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

