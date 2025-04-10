Global Tech Summit 2025: Navigating the Future of AI and International Cooperation

India's flagship Global Technology Summit (GTS) is set to tackle pressing geo-technology issues with its ninth edition, running from April 10-12. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will open the event, which is co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Carnegie India.

The summit gathers leaders across government, academia, and industry to shape global technology policies focusing on innovation and international cooperation. This year's theme, 'Sambhavna', revolves around the potential of emerging technologies to foster inclusive growth and strengthen cross-border partnerships.

Featuring over 40 sessions with participants from 40 countries, the event covers topics like AI governance, digital infrastructure, and space security. The GTS Young Ambassadors Programme will highlight next-generation perspectives, expanding discussions on digital futures and global tech norms.

