Left Menu

Global Tech Summit 2025: Navigating the Future of AI and International Cooperation

The Global Technology Summit (GTS), co-hosted by India's Ministry of External Affairs and Carnegie India, focuses on geo-technology challenges and opportunities. The 2025 summit features over 40 sessions with more than 150 speakers from 40 countries, addressing AI, digital governance, and international tech collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:32 IST
Global Tech Summit 2025: Navigating the Future of AI and International Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's flagship Global Technology Summit (GTS) is set to tackle pressing geo-technology issues with its ninth edition, running from April 10-12. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will open the event, which is co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Carnegie India.

The summit gathers leaders across government, academia, and industry to shape global technology policies focusing on innovation and international cooperation. This year's theme, 'Sambhavna', revolves around the potential of emerging technologies to foster inclusive growth and strengthen cross-border partnerships.

Featuring over 40 sessions with participants from 40 countries, the event covers topics like AI governance, digital infrastructure, and space security. The GTS Young Ambassadors Programme will highlight next-generation perspectives, expanding discussions on digital futures and global tech norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025