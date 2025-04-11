Left Menu

Trade War Tensions: Chip Stocks Lead Hong Kong, China Market Rebound

Hong Kong and China stocks reversed earlier losses on Friday, driven by a rally in chip shares and potential state interventions amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions. Despite a rally, the Hang Seng Index experienced significant weekly losses, influenced by new tariffs and market stabilization efforts from Beijing.

Hong Kong and China stocks made a significant comeback on Friday, reversing a week's earlier losses. This positive shift was largely attributed to a rally in chip shares and hinted interventions by state entities, mitigating further downturns amidst worsening trade tensions with the United States.

The Hang Seng Index closed 1.1% higher after initially dropping 1.2% in early trading. The technology subindex led the recovery, soaring 1.8%. Notably, chipmakers like Hua Hong Semiconductor saw a surge of over 20% before settling with a 14% gain, while SMIC advanced by 6%.

Mainland stocks also saw recovery, with the Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 indices up by 0.5% and 0.4% respectively. The CSI Semiconductor Industry Index had notable gains of 2.7%. Despite Friday's recovery, the overall weekly performance showed significant losses due to the ongoing trade conflict, with efforts from Beijing to stabilize markets through state funds noted.

