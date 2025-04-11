Market Mayhem: The Global Impact of Trump's Tariffs

Shuntaro Takeuchi found himself facing a dual crisis—undergoing surgery while navigating a financial upheaval. As a fund manager, Takeuchi was caught off-guard by the market chaos triggered by U.S. President Trump's new tariffs.

The tariffs, meant to protect U.S. industries, instead unleashed instability across global markets. Wall Street reeled as stocks, bonds, and currencies all exhibited wild swings, reminiscent of the 2008 financial crisis.

With global confidence shaken, the situation escalated into an economic standoff with China, further muddying the waters for investors seeking safe havens amid the uncertainty.

