Vi Unveils 5G at Chepauk During IPL

Vodafone Idea (Vi) launched its 5G services at Chennai's Chepauk cricket stadium amid the IPL season. The company has bolstered its network with additional 5G sites and advanced technology like BTS and MassiveMIMO to offer high-speed internet access. The 18th IPL edition began on March 22.
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced its cutting-edge 5G services at Chepauk cricket stadium in Chennai, capitalizing on the excitement of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. This move aims to enhance the digital experience for cricket fans attending the matches.
To achieve this, Vi has set up additional 5G sites and upgraded its network infrastructure with advanced technologies, including BTS and MassiveMIMO. These enhancements are tailored to deliver ultra-fast internet connectivity, ensuring fans are connected throughout the game.
The launch coincides with the 18th edition of IPL, which kicked off on March 22. As Chennai Super Kings prepare to face Kolkata Knight Riders, fans at the stadium can now enjoy seamless 5G access, elevating the live match experience.
