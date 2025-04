Zuckerberg's Courtroom Battle: Navigating Antitrust Allegations

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, appeared in a high-stakes Washington trial on Monday, addressing antitrust claims related to the company's acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp. The trial, which puts Meta under scrutiny, questions whether these purchases were aimed at eliminating competition against Facebook.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) seeks to dismantle Meta's acquisitions, arguing they curb competition among social platforms. Facebook's revenue heavily relies on Instagram, which contributes significantly to its U.S. advertising sales. Zuckerberg, addressing the court, emphasized that content shared with friends and discovering new material was paramount.

The trial spotlights Meta's strategic positioning against competitors like TikTok, YouTube, and Apple's messaging app. With antitrust investigations against major tech firms ramping up since Trump's administration, Meta faces challenges that could reshape its business model significantly if the FTC prevails.

