Cyber Showdown: Harbin Accuses NSA of Advanced Hacks at Asian Winter Games

Chinese officials in Harbin have leveled serious accusations against the United States National Security Agency (NSA), claiming it conducted advanced cyberattacks during the Asian Winter Games.

The targeted entities allegedly included various essential industries crucial to the country's infrastructure. Reports suggest that three suspected NSA agents are wanted, and the involvement of the University of California and Virginia Tech is under scrutiny.

This move comes amid mounting cyber tensions between the two global powers, further complicated by the ongoing trade war impacting diplomatic relations and exchanges between them.

(With inputs from agencies.)