Left Menu

Cyber Showdown: Harbin Accuses NSA of Advanced Hacks at Asian Winter Games

Chinese police in Harbin have accused the NSA of launching cyberattacks against essential industries during the Asian Winter Games. The report implicates U.S. universities and highlights ongoing cyber tensions between the U.S. and China amidst their escalating trade war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 08:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 08:03 IST
Cyber Showdown: Harbin Accuses NSA of Advanced Hacks at Asian Winter Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese officials in Harbin have leveled serious accusations against the United States National Security Agency (NSA), claiming it conducted advanced cyberattacks during the Asian Winter Games.

The targeted entities allegedly included various essential industries crucial to the country's infrastructure. Reports suggest that three suspected NSA agents are wanted, and the involvement of the University of California and Virginia Tech is under scrutiny.

This move comes amid mounting cyber tensions between the two global powers, further complicated by the ongoing trade war impacting diplomatic relations and exchanges between them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025