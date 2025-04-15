Driving the Future: The Connected, Autonomous & Electric Vehicle EXPO 2025

The Connected, Autonomous & Electric Vehicle EXPO 2025 is poised to become the ultimate stage for next-gen mobility innovations in Bengaluru this April. The event will gather the full AutoTech sector to showcase disruptive trends and technology set to redefine transportation's future landscape.

Kumar Priyesh, Jeep India's Brand Director, underscores the importance of connectivity, describing it as a crucial link between tradition and modern mobility. The Expo invites thought leaders, tech pioneers, and enthusiasts to explore topics like IoT, AI, 5G, and more, offering a glimpse into groundbreaking mobility solutions.

With a powerhouse lineup of speakers from organizations like Jeep, Daimler, Toyota, and Renault, the Expo promises vibrant discussions and networking opportunities. Industry leaders will discuss everything from cybersecurity to software-defined vehicles, making it a must-attend event for anyone invested in the future of mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)